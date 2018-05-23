12-seed Pitt stuns No. 1 UNC 5-4, reaches ACC semifinals

DURHAM, N.C. — Caleb Parry scored the go-ahead run on a seventh-inning squeeze and Pittsburgh upset top-seeded North Carolina 5-4 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament, sending the 12th-seeded Panthers into the semifinals.

Pittsburgh (29-25) beat Georgia Tech 2-1 in Tuesday's opener, then advanced with a 2-0 record to win Pool A in its first trip to the ACC tournament since joining the league in 2014.

The Tar Heels (37-18) had swept the three-game season series by a combined score of 32-5, but they managed five hits and left nine men on base this time.

Derek West (3-4) earned the win, allowing no runs or hits in five innings.