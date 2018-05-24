Maeda allows 2 hits in 6 2/3 innings, Dodgers beat Rox 3-0

LOS ANGELES — Kenta Maeda tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Wednesday night for their second straight series win.

The Japanese right-hander didn't give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Ian Desmond singled to right with one out. Maeda (4-3) walked four over 6 2/3 innings in earning just his second win since April 18.

The Dodgers took two of three from the Rockies, outscoring them 9-5 to improve to 10-14 at home. Los Angeles has won six of seven, including a three-game sweep at Washington last weekend.

Maeda struck out the side in the fourth and struck out four in a row over the sixth and seventh innings. He was removed after giving up a two-out walk to Chris Iannetta in the seventh, having thrown a season-high 111 pitches.