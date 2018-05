England wins toss, bats 1st against Pakistan in 1st test

LONDON — England has won the toss and chosen to bat first in the first test against Pakistan at Lord's.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was able to select fast bowler Hasan Ali following a hand injury, said he would have wanted to bowl first anyway under brightening morning skies in northwest London.

England captain Joe Root selected paceman Mark Wood over Chris Woakes, who would have been a second all-rounder in the team along with Ben Stokes. Dom Bess, a 20-year-old spinner, will make his debut.

___