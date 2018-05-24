Pakistan skittles out England for 184 in 1st test

LONDON — Alastair Cook's resistance ended when he was bowled by Mohammad Amir for 70 as England reached tea on 165-5 against Pakistan on Thursday on the opening day of the first test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes (36) and the recalled Jos Buttler (13) were in the middle for England at the end of the second session, with the limited-overs specialists playing attacking strokes despite their team's difficult plight.

Pakistan's seamers bowled good line and length, sparking a familiar top-order collapse that left England on 43-3 and then 100-4 under brightening skies in north London.

Cook, who was playing a record-levelling 153rd consecutive test match, led the rebuilding job although his progress was slowing by the time Amir produced a delivery that shaped in and seamed away to hit the top of the batsman's off stump.