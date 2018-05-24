A look at Real Madrid's players in Champions League final

Marcelo will be playing in his first Champions League final since turning 30 but remains in top form and one of the most important players for Madrid both defensively and in attack. The veteran Brazil left back scored in the quarterfinals against Juventus and in the semifinals against Bayern Munich. He also scored in the 2014 final.

CASEMIRO

Casemiro is the fortress in Madrid's midfield, responsible for protecting the defence and giving attacking freedom for Luka Modric and Tony Kroos. But Casemiro can also be a threat up front, as he showed when he scored in last year's final against Juventus.

TONI KROOS

Kroos is responsible for giving balance to Madrid's team and remains an important link between defence and attack. Thanks to his accurate crosses and passes, many of the team's goals start with him. The Germany midfielder is also responsible for most of Madrid's set pieces.

LUKA MODRIC

The hard-working Modric often sets the pace for Madrid in the midfield, being responsible for finding spaces in the opposing defence to try to put Cristiano Ronaldo and the other forwards in position to score. Like Kroos, Modric endured a few injuries this season but will be fully fit for the final.

KARIM BENZEMA

Benzema has not been an undisputed starter under Zidane recently but the coach has historically shown confidence in the France forward in decisive moments. Benzema had a difficult season but scored two crucial goals in the second leg of the semifinals against Bayern Munich.

GARETH BALE

Bale also hasn't been playing much this season as Zidane has often opted to add an extra midfielder to the team, usually Francisco "Isco" Alarcon or Marco Asensio, who scored the final goal in Madrid's 4-1 win over Juventus last year. Bale finished the season strong with five goals in his last five matches.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Ronaldo arrives for the final in top form after a season in which he paced himself more than ever, skipping many smaller matches to be fully fit for the more important ones. He had an incredible second half of the season, scoring 30 goals in 22 matches. Ronaldo, who scored twice in last year's final, will be looking to win his fifth Champions League title.

___

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press