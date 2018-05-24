Welington Castillo of White Sox banned 80 games for EPO test

NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office cited use of EPO. Erythropoietin is a hormone that stimulates the red blood cell production and often has turned up in test results for cyclists.

He is the eighth player suspended this year under the major league drug-testing program.

Castillo is in his ninth major league season. The 31-year-old Dominican is batting .267 with six homers and 15 RBIs this year on a team that is 15-31.