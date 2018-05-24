Ohio St beats Iowa 2-0, knocks Hawkeyes out of B10 tourney

OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Feltner pitched six scoreless innings while striking out six and Ohio State blanked Iowa 2-0 on Thursday, knocking the Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten Tournament.

Tyler Cowles and Kobie Foppe each knocked in runs for the Buckeyes (35-21), who will meet the loser of Thursday's Michigan-Purdue game on Friday in another elimination game.

The first of Foppe's three hits put Ohio State up 1-0 in the first inning, and Cowles made it 2-0 on a double in the fifth. Seth Kinker pitched three innings of one-hit ball for his 14th save.

Cole McDonald (3-2) took the loss for Iowa, whose season is likely over barring an unexpected invitation to the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes (33-20) had just five hits and scored only once in back-to-back defeats in Omaha.