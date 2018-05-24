Oklahoma eliminates top seed Texas from Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Blake Brewster hit a solo homer in the third inning and No. 4 seed Oklahoma eliminated top seed Texas from the Big 12 Tournament with a 3-1 victory on Thursday.

Brewster entered the game with just one home run and a .129 batting average this season. Levi Prater got the win in one inning of relief for the Sooners (35-22).

Big 12 Player of the Year Kody Clemens had two hits for Texas (37-20), but he struck out swinging with a runner on in the eighth. Longhorns coach David Pierce was ejected for arguing.

Kyler Murray's RBI single scored Cade Harris in the first inning for Oklahoma, and Brewster's blast put the Sooners up 2-0. Domenic DeRenzo doubled to score Brandon Zaragoza and make it 3-0 in the fifth.