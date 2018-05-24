Quinn: Rangers' job is an 'opportunity I could not pass up'

Through his discussions with Gorton and Drury, Quinn said he also felt they "seemed to be on the same page."

"Every time they said 'this is what we're looking to do,' I would say to myself 'I do that. That's kind of my coaching DNA,'" he said. "As time went on it just seemed more of a natural fit."

The new coach stressed practices will be hard with an eye toward improvement, and players should come in with that mindset.

"I like to think I'm fair and demanding," Quinn said. "There's no grey area with me with players. They want to get better, they want to be held accountable, but the message has to be this is in your best interest. This is not about me being the big, tough coach. It's about me letting them know everything that we're doing is to make them better players."

Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, who played at BU when Quinn was an assistant there and also under him with Lake Erie of the AHL, agreed with the coach's assessment.

"He treats players with a lot of respect but he expects you to show up to work every day and he wants to work on something every day," Shattenkirk said. "I think that's something that we need here."

The Rangers made the playoffs in four of five seasons under Vigneault, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. This past season, they finished last in the Metropolitan Division, 20 points out of the Eastern Conference's two wild-card spots while missing the post-season for the first time since 2010.

Though several key players were dealt at the trading deadline in a youth movement, there is still plenty of talent on the roster, including veteran goalie Henrik Lundqvist, forwards Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad, and defencemen Shattenkirk and Brady Skjei.

"There's a lot of good core players here, older and younger," Shattenkirk said. "A lot of them, they're young but they have NHL experience. We're not bringing in a lot of 18- and 19-year-olds who don't know what the lay of the land is in the league."

Gorton said he and Quinn have begun compiling a list of potential assistant coaches, but there is no timetable for filling out the staff. The status of Lindy Ruff, hired as an assistant under Vigneault last year, has not been determined.

Shattenkirk, recovering from surgery on his left knee in January, said his rehab is on schedule and he could start skating in a month and be ready for training camp in September.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press