Casey, Virginia beat NC State 4-2 in ACC pool play

DURHAM, N.C. — Derek Casey allowed two runs while pitching into the eighth inning to help Virginia beat North Carolina State 4-2 on Thursday in pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

The 10th-seeded Cavaliers (29-25) led 3-2 in the eighth before adding an insurance run when Cayman Richardson doubled to left field to score Nate Eikhoff.

Casey (7-4) earned the win, allowing six hits and striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings to help Virginia finish at 1-1 in Pool C after Tuesday's loss to Florida State. Reliever Bennett retired the final four Wolfpack batters in order.

Patrick Bailey had a solo homer in the second inning for the third-seeded Wolfpack (40-15), while Josh McLain drove in a third-inning run for a 2-0 lead.