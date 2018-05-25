Ramos critical of holding Champions League final in Kyiv

KIEV, Ukraine — Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has criticized UEFA's decision to hold the Champions League final in Kyiv, as fans continue to struggle with travel problems.

The Ukrainian capital has failed to cope with the influx of fans from around the world, with its two airports running out of capacity and hotel prices soaring to astronomical levels.

Around 1,000 Liverpool fans were left stranded when three flights were cancelled Thursday, and around the same number of Real fans gave back tickets after being deterred by travel problems.

Ramos says "to reach some countries sometimes it's a bit more complicated. I'm sure many fans would have preferred to have the game closer to home to facilitate them," adding "this could be taken into consideration when organizing such finals."