Carle takes over as hockey coach at University of Denver

DENVER — The University of Denver promoted David Carle to take over as hockey coach following the departure of Jim Montgomery.
The 28-year-old Carle has spent the last 4 1/2 seasons as an assistant to Montgomery, who was named the coach of the Dallas Stars on May 4.
Carle was a student assistant with Denver after being diagnosed with a heart condition that forced him to end his playing career. Carle graduated from Denver in 2012.
He inherits a program that went 125-57-26 the past five seasons under Montgomery, including a national title in 2016-17. Carle said he will "continue, as we always have, to strive for excellence both on and off the ice."
Carle becomes the ninth head coach in Pioneer history.
By The Associated Press
