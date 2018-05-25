Oklahoma defeats Kansas 4-2 in Big 12 elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kyle Mendenhall had two hits and knocked in two runs to help No. 4 seed Oklahoma defeat No. 8 seed Kansas 4-2 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game Friday.

Oklahoma (36-22) needs to beat Baylor twice on Saturday to reach the championship game on Sunday.

Kansas (27-30) knocked off No. 1 seed Texas to open the tournament before dropping its next two.

Oklahoma scored three runs with two outs in the first inning — highlighted by Thomas Hughes' RBI double.