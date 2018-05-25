Kershaw marks 10-year anniversary of MLB debut on DL

He would earn his first big league win two months later, tossing six scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over Washington.

At the time, Kershaw was the fourth-youngest starter in Los Angeles history and the majors' youngest player at 20 years, 65 days. He went 5-5 with a 4.26 ERA in 22 games over two stints in his first MLB action that season.

Since then, he has established himself as one of baseball's most dominant pitchers, winning NL MVP honours in 2014 and Cy Young Awards in 2011, '13 and '14, and being a seven-time All-Star.

Kershaw has led the majors in ERA (2.37), opponents' average (.206), WHIP (1.00), shutouts (15) and winning percentage (.681) since making his debut. He ranks second among big leaguers in strikeouts with 2,168, fifth in wins (145) and third in complete games (25).

"There's obviously a remarkable evolution but in that same breath, just the consistency that he's had over those 10 years being so dominant," said Roberts, who is in his third season with the Dodgers. "Just to get to know him in the last couple years has been great for me and my growth. He's such a tremendous human and obviously a future Hall of Famer."

Kershaw has come a long way off the field, too.

He married his wife, Ellen, in 2010 and the couple has two children, Cali and Charley. The couple, who live in Dallas in the off-season, founded their non-profit Kershaw's Challenge in 2011 that works with organizations in the U.S. and aboard to help at-risk communities and children.

"His philanthropic heart and mind has really helped other guys," Roberts said, noting Justin Turner, Yasiel Puig and Kenley Jansen are active in Los Angeles area charities. "When you see a guy like that take the lead, others follow. When he's not active, he's out here on the bench cheering on the guys in the game. That's how he gets a lot of respect from the other guys."

___

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press