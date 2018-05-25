Marlins 3B Martin Prado limps out of game against Nationals

Sports 09:28 PM The Canadian Press

MIAMI — Marlins third baseman Martin Prado has left in the sixth inning against Washington after he pulled up limping while beating out a grounder.

Hamstring and knee injuries limited Prado to 37 games last year, and he missed the first month of this season recovering from right knee surgery.

The 34-year-old Prado had hits in his first three at-bats Friday night against Nationals ace Max Scherzer, and reached on an error when he was hurt.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By The Associated Press

