Humboldt Broncos honoured at Memorial Cup

REGINA — The Humboldt Broncos were honoured with a standing ovation before the Memorial Cup semifinal on Friday night.

Humboldt team president Kevin Garinger along with the parents of late Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons performed the ceremonial puck drop.

Brons' parents, Lyle and Carol Brons, wore green and yellow Broncos jerseys with No. 6 on the back as they walked onto the ice.

Humboldt's team bus was on its way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game on April 6 when it collided with a tractor trailer — killing 16 people, including 10 players.