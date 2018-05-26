Gray settles down after rough start, Rockies beat Reds 5-4

It was another rough outing for Romano, who lasted 5 1/3 innings and permitted five runs. The right-hander has given up 18 runs over his last 12 2/3 innings during a three-game skid.

"I felt my stuff, the way I felt, was better than my numbers today," Romano said. "Still, another loss."

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer and leads the NL with 40 RBIs. Joey Votto had a single and a double in the opener of a nine-game road swing. The Reds are 9-15 away from home.

Arenado hit his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot in the first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: 2B DJ LeMahieu (sprained left thumb) is playing catch and hitting "a little bit," he said. LeMahieu was placed on the disabled list May 14. "Getting better every day," he said.

TO K OR NOT TO K

Arenado isn't all that troubled by Colorado fanning at least 10 times in 23 games this season.

"Strikeouts aren't a big deal. It's a matter of when strikeouts are," he said. "With nobody on and you strike out, it hurts but it doesn't hurt you as bad as when you have runners in scoring position and have a chance to get a run on the board."

NEED FOR SPEED

Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman inserted struggling outfielder Billy Hamilton into the lineup more for his ability to cover ground at spacious Coors Field. Batting ninth in the order, Hamilton went 1 for 4 to slightly raise his average to .200. He also showed off his wheels by running down Parra's drive in the seventh.

"His defence is extraordinary," Riggleman said. "When we play in these big parks out West, we like to have him out there."

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (4-6, 4.53 ERA) is tied with Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani for the most strikeouts (52) in the majors this season among pitchers 23 and younger. Mahle will make his first start against Colorado on Saturday.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (3-1, 4.74) held the Reds to two runs over six innings in a win on May 19, 2017.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press