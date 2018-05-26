Buttler, Bess resist Pakistan's victory bid over England

LONDON — Pakistan's bid for a victory inside three days over England in the first test was thwarted by an unbeaten 125-run stand between Jos Buttler and debutant Dom Bess at Lord's on Saturday.

Trailing by 179 runs after the first innings, England slumped to 110-6 and Pakistan had a session to finish off the home side with two days to spare.

Buttler (66), a limited-overs specialist, and Bess (55), a 20-year-old spinner, displayed the kind of diligence and discipline that the top order lacked to earn England a 56-run lead by the close of play on a beautiful day in northwest London.

England was 235-6 at stumps.

Pakistan is still the big favourite to go 1-0 ahead in the two-test series, but the tourists at least will have to work for the victory.

"We wanted to scrap hard, and try and get ourselves back in the game," said Buttler, whose 130-ball innings has been unusually measured and mostly risk-free for a player who arrived straight from the Indian Premier League. He hasn't played any red-ball cricket since December.

"With Dom Bess, it was like Joe Root walked back out, with his back foot punches and cover drives," Buttler added. "He's got a great character and he really showed that."

Bess has struck more boundaries than Buttler — eight as opposed to six — but also knuckled down in the late-afternoon sunshine, giving England the slightest glimmer of ending a run of seven tests without a win.

The evening session was maybe the first Pakistan has lost all test.

Pakistan began the day by adding 13 runs to its overnight 350-8 before being bowled out for 363 in reply to England's disappointing first-innings total of 184, which ended with the last five wickets falling for just 16 runs.