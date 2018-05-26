Canada tops South Korea in volleyball

KRAKOW, Poland — Canada beat South Korea 3-0 Saturday in its second match of the Volleyball Nations League season.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-17 and 25-19.

Stephen Maar led Canada with 12 points, middle blocker Graham Vigrass added 11 and opposite Bradley Gunter had eight. Canada earned eight points from blocks compared to one from South Korea.

"It was a nice victory today," said Canada's head coach Stephane Antiga, previously the coach of Poland's national squad. "We played a serious game and we didn't make as many mistakes in our serves and we received well. It was a logical win."