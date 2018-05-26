Choo new top HR hitter from Asia, lifts Texas over KC in 10

The Royals did their only damage against Colon by getting to him early in counts in the third. After Hunter Dozier beat out an infield single, Alcides Escobar and Jon Jay each singled on the first pitch they saw, scoring one run.

Whit Merrifield then hit a 1-0 pitch into the left-field corner for a two-run double.

"(Colon's) been around the league for a long time for a reason," Merrifield said. "He doesn't miss over the plate a whole lot, and when he does you've got to take advantage of it. We did a couple times."

The Rangers tied it with single runs in the third, fourth and sixth. Ronald Guzman, who had homered in his previous four starts, tied it with a two-out double off reliever Brad Keller.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up five hits and two runs in five innings and hasn't won since April 7, a stretch of nine consecutive starts.

CALLING THE SHOT

Joey Gallo had an RBI double and a key stolen base that led to the tying run, but his most impressive feat might have been calling Choo's walk-off.

"Choo is one of the best hitters I've seen, the way he takes his at-bats every day," Gallo said. "I went into the dugout and I said, 'He's going to hit a bomb.'" I could just feel it with him because his swing has been so good lately."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Eric Skoglund, who started Friday night, was put on the disabled list with a left elbow sprain. He is likely to have an MRI on Monday. Kansas City called up LHP Eric Stout from Omaha for his second stint with the club this year. ... Manager Ned Yost said Lucas Duda would remain on the disabled list, even though he's eligible to come off, as he battles plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus has started swinging a bat as he recovers from a fractured right elbow suffered on April 11. Andrus took dry swings Saturday and hopes to be taking batting practice by the end of next week. ... LHP Matt Moore threw another bullpen session Saturday. He is on the disabled list with a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (1-5, 5.70) takes the mound Sunday in the series finale. Hammel won for the first time in 2018 by holding the Cardinals to one run over seven innings Tuesday.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (3-4, 3.38) starts Sunday for Texas. The lefty has won his last two starts, allowing just five hits in 13 innings against the Astros and Yankees.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Dave Jackson, The Associated Press