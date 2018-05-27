The Warriors outscored Houston 93-47 over the final three quarters.

Thompson's baseline 3 in transition with 3:35 left in the third put the Warriors up 76-74, then Curry hit from way back the next time down over Gerald Green. Curry did it again moments later from deep.

The Warriors opened the third with an 11-0 burst to go ahead 62-61 on Curry's 3 at 9:17, also getting a pair of 3s from Thompson and a dunk by Durant. Houston committed four quick turnovers.

Yellow-clad Oracle came alive, too.

Golden State did it playing again without forward Andre Iguodala, who missed his third straight game of the series with a bone bruise in his left knee sustained in Game 3.

TIP-INS

Rockets: The Rockets made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the first and topped the Warriors 19-4 in fast-break points. ... Houston committed 11 first-half turnovers, five early. ... Harden shot 4 for 12 on 3s.

Warriors: Golden State's 33-point third quarter was its first 30-point period since the third in Game 4. ... The Warriors shot 4 for 18 in the first half from long range. ... Golden State is 4-1 when facing elimination dating to the 2015 championship. ... The Warriors are 16-8 all-time in Game 6 of post-season series. ... Second-year G Patrick McCaw, who had been out since a scary back injury at Sacramento on March 31 when undercut by Vince Carter, received a roaring ovation when he entered the game late. He quickly grabbed a rebound. ... Kerr listed Iguodala as day to day because there's still pain in the knee when running.

PAUL'S PRESENCE

Paul is receiving treatment "around the clock," according to coach Mike D'Antoni.

Having him on hand still meant so much.

"He's devastated. He has to be. We're all devastated for him. At the same time, we'll rally and do what's right," D'Antoni said. "He's so integral in what we do and the spirit of the team. And him being here is a big deal, and him being on the bench is a big deal. He'll will us through, if he can."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr felt terribly for Paul — and others who have gone down.

"More than anything, I feel bad for Chris. The guy is a phenomenal player and competitor, and pretty much willed his team the last two games. He's just been haunted by these types of injuries in his career, and it's a shame," Kerr said.

"I hate when anybody gets hurt. I hate when Andre got hurt. I hate to see Kevin Love last night, Kyrie (Irving). These guys train so hard and they're here and they're competing, and you want everybody to be healthy, but just the reality is it usually doesn't work out that way. So you've just got to keep playing with whoever's there and keep going."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press