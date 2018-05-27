Amid rape allegation, Jordaan re-elected SAfrica soccer boss

JOHANNESBURG — Danny Jordaan, the chief organizer of the 2010 World Cup, was re-elected as president of the South African Football Association for a second term despite allegations made by a singer that he raped her 25 years ago.

Jordaan won the vote late Saturday with over 95 per cent of the votes, SAFA said, and earned another five-year term. Former referee Ace Ncobo, who was to be Jordaan's only challenger, withdrew.

Jordaan's reputation has been seriously diminished since presiding over a successful first World Cup in Africa as head of South Africa's organizing committee.

First, he was implicated in an alleged $10 million bribe South Africa was accused of paying to FIFA executives to get them to vote for the country's bid. That allegation was contained in the U.S. Department of Justice's sprawling investigation into corruption at FIFA in 2015.