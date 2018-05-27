The Latest: Svitolina erases early deficit at French Open

PARIS — The Latest on the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina was a point away from dropping her first set at the French Open before taking eight consecutive games and coming back to beat 68th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-3.

Svitolina is coming off a clay-court title in Rome and is one of a half-dozen players who can move up to No. 1 in the rankings by the end of the tournament at Roland Garros.

But she started about as poorly as possible on Day 1 at the year's second major tournament: Tomljanovic held at love for a 5-1 lead at the outset. Tomljanovic then served for the set at 5-2 and held a set point but double-faulted it away and got broken there, then again while serving for the set at 5-4.

That was all part of the eight-game run for Svitolina that gave her that set and a 2-0 lead in the second.

Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals in Paris in two of the past three years. She's never been past that round at any Grand Slam tournament.

___

11 a.m.

Venus Williams and rain are on the schedule as the year's second Grand Slam tournament is set to start at Roland Garros.