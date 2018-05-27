NC State's Torin Dorn to return to school for senior season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Torin Dorn says he's coming back to North Carolina State for his senior year.

The forward said Sunday on Twitter that he would return to school. Dorn began the draft evaluation process in April but did not hire an agent.

Dorn averaged 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while helping N.C. State reach the NCAA Tournament.

The deadline to withdraw from draft consideration is Wednesday.