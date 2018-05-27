Relievers Nuno, Pruitt lead Rays past Orioles 8-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Relievers Vidal Nuno and Austin Pruitt combined to throw 8 2/3 scoreless innings, Brad Miller had three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Sunday.

Nuno (1-0) and Pruitt followed Sergio Romo, who was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning as the starter as the Rays went with an unconventional pitching lineup for the third consecutive day.

Nuno worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the third and gave up three hits and four walks over three scoreless innings.

Pruitt entered in the fourth and limited Baltimore to three hits over the final 5 2/3 innings to get his first save.

Miller's two-run double in third off Kevin Gausman (3-4) tied it at 3. The Rays' advantage grew to 7-3 when Joey Wendle hit an RBI single, Mallex Smith had a run-scoring grounder and Christian Arroyo knocked in a pair with a single.

Miller hit a solo homer in the first. His three RBIs matched his total from the previous 15 games.

Gausman allowed seven runs, six hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings for last-place Baltimore, which dropped two of three at Tampa Bay to finish a season-long 11-game trip at 4-7.

Nuno came in with the bases loaded and one out in the first and gave up a sacrifice fly to Chris Davis. Chance Sisco walked with the bases the loaded before Craig Gentry made it 3-0 on a run-scoring bunt single.

Tampa Bay planned to begin the season by using a four-man rotation and relying on the bullpen on the fifth day. But Nathan Eovaldi got hurt at the end of spring training and Jake Faria went on the disabled list on Wednesday with a strained left oblique.

Romo also started Friday's series opener and four of the Rays' last eight games over a nine-day stretch. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Romo is the first pitcher with four starts in nine days since Claude Osteen of the Chicago White Sox in 1975.