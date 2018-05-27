Buehler goes 7 strong, Dodgers beat Padres 6-1

"It's tough when you ask a bullpen to go out there and give you nine innings against a very good club," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I think overall we had a chance to win the game. The plan kind of worked how we wanted to from a pitching standpoint. You get a one-run game going into the seventh or the eighth, then if you tie that thing up or take the lead, you can leverage guys and things turn out a little bit differently."

Strahm, Adam Cimber and Kazuhisa Makita kept the Padres in it until Tyler Webb gave up two homers in the eighth.

"Andy last night told me, 'Give it everything you've got, whether it be one to three innings, and we'll figure it out from there,'" Strahm said. "So I did exactly what he wanted me to do and just didn't worry about it and just filled the zone. Once he shook my hand I was gone."

The Dodgers scored twice in the third against Cimber (2-2), getting things started when Buehler delivered his second career hit, a single to centre. Chris Taylor followed with a double. Enrique Hernandez's single to left scored Buehler and sent Taylor to third.

Justin Turner followed with a sharp grounder to third that nearly made Padres history. Third baseman Christian Villanueva looked Taylor back to the bag before throwing to second to start a double play. Taylor raced home and scored just ahead of the throw from first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Taylor's dive, just ahead of the tag from catcher Raffy Lopez, prevented the Padres' first triple play since 2010.

Muncy hit a towering two-run homer in the eighth off Webb. It was the sixth home run this season for Muncy, who entered in the fifth as a pinch-hitter.

Bellinger then hit his eighth homer of the year, a shot to centre off Webb. It was his second home run since May 16 and just his fourth extra-base hit in that time.

"I think we're starting to get our mojo back," Bellinger said. "Everyone is getting healthy. ... We're feeling good and feeling confident again."

The Padres scored their only run in the fifth. Freddy Galvis led off with a double to right and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Lopez that carried Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp to the wall in the left field corner.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw came out of his Saturday simulated game feeling fine and will return to the rotation Thursday against the Phillies after spending a month on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.

UP NEXT

RHP Brock Stewart (0-0, 3.72 ERA), who is on his fourth separate stint with the Dodgers this season, will make his second start of the season Monday and first-ever start against the Phillies. LHP Eric Lauer (1-2, 6.67) will start in the opener of the Padres' three-game home series against the Miami Marlins, coming off a solid outing at Washington where he gave up one run on six hits over six innings.

___

By Doug Padilla, The Associated Press