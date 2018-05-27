Gray has 23 points and 9 assists, Sparks beat Mercury 80-72

LOS ANGELES — Chelsea Gray had 23 points and nine assists and Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-72 on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims added 14 points, and Candace Parker had 10 in her season debut after missing the first three games with a back injury.

Grey made a layup to give the Sparks (3-1) a 57-47 lead with 6:29 left in the third quarter, but they missed their next eight field-goal attempts before Odyssey Sims hit a 3-pointer to make it 67-65 with 8:55 to play. L.A. led the rest of the way.

Sancho Lyttle hit a jumper to pull Phoenix within two points nearly 90 seconds later, but the Sparks answered with an 11-4 spurt — pushing their lead to 80-71 on Gray's fadeaway jumper in the lane with 1:46 left.