Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games
Memorial Cup
Final at Regina
Acadie-Bathurst 3 Regina 0
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Cleveland 87 Boston 79
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
---
CFL Pre-season
Edmonton 35 Saskatchewan 12
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 10 Houston 9 (14 innings)
Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3
Kansas City 5 Texas 3
Seattle 3 Minnesota 1
National League
Washington 5 Miami 2
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Mets 7
Colorado 8 Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 8 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Atlanta 7 Boston 1
Toronto 5 Philadelphia 3
Oakland 2 Arizona 1
---
MLS
Columbus 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Final
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
(First game of series)
---
AHL Playoffs
Third Round
Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m.
(Texas leads series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 3-4) at Milwaukee (Suter 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-6) at Arizona (Koch 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-5) at San Diego (Lauer 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 1-4) at Colorado (Bettis 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
