Scores and Schedule

Sports 11:43 PM The Canadian Press

Sunday's Games

Memorial Cup

Final at Regina

Acadie-Bathurst 3 Regina 0

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Cleveland 87 Boston 79

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

---

CFL Pre-season

Edmonton 35 Saskatchewan 12

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 10 Houston 9 (14 innings)

Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3

Kansas City 5 Texas 3

Seattle 3 Minnesota 1

National League

Washington 5 Miami 2

St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Colorado 8 Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 8 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Atlanta 7 Boston 1

Toronto 5 Philadelphia 3

Oakland 2 Arizona 1

---

MLS

Columbus 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

(First game of series)

---

AHL Playoffs

Third Round

Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m.

(Texas leads series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

---

MLB

American League

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 3-4) at Milwaukee (Suter 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-6) at Arizona (Koch 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-5) at San Diego (Lauer 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 1-4) at Colorado (Bettis 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

