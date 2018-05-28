Kolisi first black player to be appointed Springboks captain

JOHANNESBURG — Siya Kolisi has become the first black player to be appointed captain of the South Africa rugby team.

Kolisi was named captain for the test series against England next month. He had already become the first black player to temporarily captain South Africa in a test last year when Eben Etzebeth was injured during a game.

Another black player, Chiliboy Ralepelle, captained a South Africa team against a World XV in a 2006 game that didn't have test status.

Kolisi becomes the first black player to be officially appointed test captain in the Springboks' 127-year history.