Canucks sign Palmu to entry-level contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Petrus Palmu to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old recently completed his first season with SM-liiga's TPS Turku, recording 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 59 games, adding six points in 11 playoff games. The five-foot-six, 172-pound forward was awarded the Jarmo Wasama memorial trophy as rookie of the year, after leading all rookies in goals and points.

Prior to joining TPS Turku, the Joensuu, Finland, native finished fourth among all OHL players in scoring with 98 points (40-58-98) during the 2016-17 season with the Owen Sound Attack. He spent three seasons with Owen Sound, collecting 189 points (85 goals, 104 assists) in 176 games.

Palmu was drafted by Vancouver in the sixth round, 181st overall, at the 2017 NHL draft.