Sano homers, Twins beat Royals 8-5 to snap 4-game skid

The Royals tied it at 2 in the fifth when Mike Moustakas' double scored Jay and Whit Merrifield, who walked.

Kansas City got two runs in the eighth. Zach Duke's throwing error on Jay's bunt single allowed Escobar to score. Merrifield's single knocked in Torres with the second run.

NOT SO SWEET AT HOME

The Royals have lost 19 of 26 at Kauffman Stadium.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: Claimed INF Taylor Motter off waivers from Seattle. Motter has a .197 batting average in 132 games over three major league seasons with the Mariners and Rays. He will report to Triple-A Rochester.

Royals: RHP Scott Barlow was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in seven games. LHP Eric Stout, who yielded two homers and three runs in one-third of an inning Sunday at Texas, was optioned to Omaha.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (right middle finger surgery) will make his second minor league rehab start Tuesday for Class A Fort Myers. . 1B Joe Mauer (neck strain) has been taking batting practice and grounders at Target Field. "He hasn't had any setbacks," manager Paul Molitor said. "We don't want to get too excited about the potential of him being ready sooner than later." Mauer could be activated Thursday when the Twins return home.

Royals: LHP Eric Skoglund (Grade 1 UCL strain) was relieved after an MRI revealed he won't need Tommy John surgery. "They said the UCL looks strong, it was just the fluid buildup," Skoglund said. "It's exciting news that nothing was going on with the UCL. Just kind of get strong now in that area and let that fluid get out and get back to work. I was freaking out when I was in Texas. It wasn't a good feeling, especially when I found out it (surgery) was a possibility."

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson, a Missouri product, is 6-4 with a 3.46 ERA in 16 career starts against the Royals.

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy is coming off his best outing of the year, when he allowed one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings to beat the Rangers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By The Associated Press