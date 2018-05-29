England's test team in turmoil amid cricket's changing times

These are worrying times, too.

England is without a win in its last eight test matches, losing the last six of them. A failure to beat Pakistan in the second and final test at Leeds starting Friday would make it three straight series losses. It is 13 away tests without a win. And under Bayliss, England has lost 20 of its 41 tests, having started its era under the Australian with a home Ashes series win and a series win in South Africa.

And where are the English in the ICC's one-day rankings? No. 1.

Bayliss was a breath of fresh air when he came in, encouraging aggressive and attacking play from his test batsmen. It has meant the art of patience, discipline and grinding out innings has gradually disappeared, only really practiced now by opener Alastair Cook.

In the domestic county season, white-ball competitions are given the bigger platform and PR, pushing the longer-form county championship to the margins. After the Pakistan loss, Bayliss even questioned whether the current framework of the county championship was helping.

"Is playing on wickets where you're not going to bat for too long, before you get one that does a heap, is that necessarily good in the long term for learning how to concentrate for long periods?" Bayliss asked.

Bayliss said he was "at a loss" to explain England's current test problems, saying his recent advice to show care and patience — instead of aggression — if conditions dictated wasn't getting through.

"In a way, you almost throw your hands up sometimes," he said.

The Australian has said he is stepping down as England coach after next year's home Ashes series, though the Daily Mail is reporting he could lose his job if England is defeated in Leeds.

Bayliss is under pressure. New captain Joe Root has lost eight of 15 tests and his decision-making is being scrutinized. There's a new selector in Ed Smith.

English test cricket is in flux at a time when the powers-at-be seem to be focusing on the shorter forms of the game.

The series is there for the taking for Pakistan at Headingley.

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press