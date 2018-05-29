LEADING OFF: Reyes returns to Cards, Scherzer seeks No. 9

A look at what's happening around baseball Wednesday:

FIXED WING

Alex Reyes is set to return to Cardinals for the first time since his brief-but-stellar rookie season in 2016. The hyped right-handed prospect missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery and he'll come off the DL to make his season debut against NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Reyes struck out 44 in 23 innings during his minor league rehab assignment, including nine straight batters during his final start with Triple-A Memphis — a first in the 116-year history of the Pacific Coast League.

CLOUD NINE

Max Scherzer tries to become the first nine-game winner in the majors when Washington takes on Baltimore. Scherzer (8-1, 2.13) has won seven straight decisions, including when he gave up four runs in six innings to Miami last time out. Scherzer entered Tuesday leading the majors in strikeouts (108) and wins above replacement (2.8), according to Fangraphs.

BACK ON THE BUMP

Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for the Angels in a game at Detroit. The two-way Japanese sensation had his usual turn Sunday skipped as Los Angeles tries to manage his workload. Ohtani (4-1, 3.35) threw 110 pitches against Tampa Bay in his previous start — his most in America so far — and has a 2.25 ERA in three May starts.

SORE THOR

Jason Vargas, and not Noah Syndergaard, will start for the Mets in the finale of a series at Atlanta. Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a sore right index finger, though the Mets are hopeful he will only miss one start. Vargas will pitch on three days of rest after lasting only three innings in his last appearance Saturday. Seth Lugo will move from the bullpen to the rotation to start Thursday.

GETTING CHECKED