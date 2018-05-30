Carlisle's Christian Powers wins SPHL title with Huntsville Havoc

Then in Round 2, the Havoc faced the second-ranked Macon Mayhem, a series where Powers said the team was definitely an underdog.

Alabama dropped the first game 6-4, before storming back to take Game 2 by a score of 8-2. They then won the final game of the series 3-2 in overtime to book their place in the final.

Powers noted in the final against the top-seeded Peoria squad, the Havoc were confident.

“We had given them trouble, almost the entire year,” he said. “We knew they were going to be a little nervous.”

But in Game 1 of the final series, the Havoc were down 4-1 to the Rivermen heading into the third period. However the Alabama side stormed back to take a 6-5 decision and a 1-0 lead in the series.

While the Havoc hoped to clinch the title on home ice in Game 2, Peoria took a 3-1 lead in the second period and the Havoc were unable to claw back, losing 3-2.

“We were really hoping to win that game just to clinch the championship at home, but unfortunately Peoria played a good game and it didn’t go our way.”

In the winner-take-all Game 3, Huntsville jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never relinquished it in a 4-2 win.

“Our team just played an unbelievable full 60 minutes,” he said. “We came out with the championship and brought it back to Huntsville, so it was something really special for us.”

Powers noted the playoff atmosphere in the Havoc’s home rink, the Von Braun Centre, was amazing.

“I remember at one point in (Game 2 of the final) it was in the last minute and half or so,” he recalled. “I was just looking into the crowd and thinking to myself, ‘If we tie this game right now, the roof of this building might blow off.’

“It was just so loud you couldn’t hear yourself think or hear the other guys on the ice.”

Powers noted the fans were great the entire year — not just in the post-season.

“The support that we get game in, game out with the fans in Huntsville was just incredible,” he said.

The 27-year-old Powers said the championship was a great moment in his career, adding he’s not sure what the future holds for him in terms of hockey.

“I’ve been home here for a couple of weeks, just kind of decompressing,” he said. “We had a pretty crazy time once we won the championship, with a parade and having fun.

“Everything is kind of up in the air now, no decision has been made.”

Powers said he expects there could be a number of options to continue his career, based upon the season he had. However, he stressed he hasn’t decided on his future, but said Huntsville would be his number 1 choice.

“Because of the amount of love I have for that city and that organization,” he said. “But everything is kind of up in the air in terms of my hockey future.”

Heading into the year, Powers said he didn’t know how the Havoc would shape up.

“I had faith in the coaches for the recruiting they put in over the summer,” he said. “I knew we would have a good team — did I know we were going to win the championship? No.

“But in the end it all worked out.”

Looking back on the season, Powers said it was great to win the title, especially as the underdogs. However, he admitted the one moment that sticks out is 12-year-old Jacob Brown accepting the President’s Cup for the Havoc, alongside Stuart Stefan.

Brown, a young Huntsville hockey player who has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years, was the Havoc’s captain this season.

“Being able to see him lift that trophy once we won — it was pretty spectacular to see the smile on his face,” Powers said. “I think that moment is the memory I’ll look back on.”