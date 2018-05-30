Descalso, Godley send Diamondbacks over Reds 5-2

PHOENIX — Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer, Zack Godley pitched six effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks broke out of a nearly monthlong hitting slump in the series opener on Monday, scoring a season-high 12 runs. Descalso got Arizona going against Luis Castillo (4-5), hitting a two-run homer in the first inning, and Arizona won its second straight game on the heels of a 1-8 road trip..

Godley (5-4) bounced back from a shaky previous outing, working out of a jam in the first inning to allow two runs on six hits. Brad Boxberger worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds, who have lost 10 of 15.

Godley was roughed up his last start, allowing eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to Milwaukee. The Arizona right-hander looked like he might be in for another short night, giving up a run and three runners in the first inning.

Godley then worked around traffic until Suarez hit a solo homer to centre in the sixth to pull the Reds within 4-2.

Castillo entered Tuesday's game during the first winning streak of his big league career, winning his previous three decisions after holding Pittsburgh to two runs in six innings on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks jumped on him early with Descalso's two-run homer in the first inning and added two more in the third to go up 4-1.

Castillo allowed five runs — four earned — on four hits and struck out six in five innings.

