Guerrero Jr. living up to his baseball pedigree

Guerrero seems OK being patient about the "when" part of his impending promotion, taking advice he gets from his father to heart as he tries to become a more complete player. He's also got some company on the bench in teammates who grew up watching their fathers play in the majors. Cavan Biggio, son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, and Bo Bichette, son of Dante, are also infielders with the Fisher Cats.

"The people don't only come to see me. They also come to see my teammates because they are really good, too," Guerrero said. "I don't pay much attention to that (hype). When I go home I just try to rest and come here the next day."

Guerrero's Canadian ties have only led to more of a frenzy for Toronto fans who want him there now. He was born in Montreal, when Vlad Sr. was a young outfielder for the Expos with one of the top arms in the game.

Schneider said that arm strength was passed on and Vlad Jr. has worked hard to hone it with his defensive skills at third base.

"If you put Vlady out in centre field, he'll fire that thing right to home on one bounce or in the air. He's got a cannon," Schneider said.

Schneider said Guerrero's defence is strong, but is often overshadowed by what he's been doing at the plate.

"When his bat is so good, his glove is going to be behind no matter what. He's made great strides and he's right where he should be defensively," Schneider said.

Schneider described Guerrero as a "fun kid," who drew laughs from his teammates by putting on a catcher's mask while taking grounders during infield practice.

"He comes to the field every day and he's just like 'let's go,'" Schneider said. "It's easy to do when you're having the success that he's having, but he's just ready to roll every day and he's a lot of fun.

"He's a lot of fun to be around."

By Doug Alden, The Canadian Press