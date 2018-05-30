Casemiro and Marcelo arrive to complete Brazil squad

LONDON — Real Madrid teammates Marcelo and Casemiro have arrived at Tottenham's training centre to complete Brazil's 23-men World Cup squad.

The left back and midfielder missed the first week of training in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro, and the first two days of practice in London because they were helping Madrid win the Champions League.

With the late additions, Brazil coach Tite has his complete squad for the first time. Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino arrived Monday.

Brazil, which will face Croatia on Sunday at Anfield, will stay in London for training until June 8. The team will then travel to Vienna to play its last pre-World Cup friendly against Austria.