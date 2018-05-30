Flamborough track athletes qualify for OFSAA Regionals

Numerous Flamborough athletes qualified for OFSAA South Regionals at the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (SOSSA) meet May 24 in St. Catharines.

The top four in each event advanced to the South Regional meet May 31 and June 1 in Brampton.

Flamborough Dundas Valley runner Patrice Temush qualified in four events, winning the junior girls 100 metre, taking second in the 80 m hurdles and third in the 200 m. She was also a part of the silver medal winning open girls 4 x 400 m team.

Fellow Dundas Valley athlete and Flamborough native Allyson Sober qualified in three events, taking fourth in both the senior girls 800 m and 1500 m races, as well as being part of the second place 4 x 400 m team.

Finn Sulentic, another Flamborough runner for Dundas Valley, took fourth place in the senior girls 3000 m to qualify, and also finished eighth in the 800 m.

Meanwhile, Waterdown runner Sarah Cushnie, competing for Westdale won two gold medals, taking top placing in the junior girls 800 m, as well as the 1500 m. She was also a member of the open girls 4 x 400 m team that took bronze.

Waterdown’s Justin De Jong, competing for Hamilton District Christian High School, took home a gold, winning the 2000 m steeplechase, while finishing sixth in the senior boys 3000 m.

For Waterdown District High School midget girls runner Versailla Kahnamoui took home the gold in the 800 m, while also finishing 14th in the midget girls long jump.

Fellow midget girls runner Anna Grabowksi also took home a gold, winning the midget girls 1500 m, but just missing in the 800 m, finishing sixth.

Midget boys runner Jacob Chant qualified in the 3000 m race, finishing fourth. He narrowly missed in the 15000 m, finishing fifth.