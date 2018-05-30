Flamborough athletes pace St. Mary to GHAC title

Led by Flamborough athletes, St. Mary’s claimed the overall crown at this year’s Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference track and field meet May 22-23 at Mohawk Sports Park.

While the Crusaders claimed the girls' title last year, this was the school’s first overall title.

Waterdown’s Rachel Watson helped pace the Crusaders to victory, with five gold medals, including wins in the junior girls 400 m, 80 m hurdles and 300 m hurdles, as well as running on the winning 4 x 100 m and open 4 x 400 m teams.

In midget girls, fellow St. Mary Waterdown runner Olivia Stock equalled the GHAC record in the 80 m hurdles with a time of 12.87 to win the gold.