Four Continents figure skating championships returning to US

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The ISU Four Continents figure skating championships are returning to the U.S. for the first time in seven years.

The meet is scheduled for Feb. 7-10 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, home to the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

The competition in singles, pairs and ice dancing features skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

The U.S. team will be made up of three skaters or teams in each discipline and will be named after the U.S. nationals in Detroit on Jan. 19-27.