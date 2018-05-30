Quicken Loans to sponsor new PGA Tour event in Detroit

DETROIT — The PGA Tour is returning to the Detroit area after a 10-year absence.

Detroit-based Quicken Loans has signed an agreement to host a new PGA Tour event in the Motor City starting next year. Still to be determined is the name of the tournament and when it will be played, though it likely would be two weeks after the U.S. Open.

The tour said Wednesday that the tournament is expected to be held at Detroit Golf Club, a Donald Ross design.

As part of the deal, the company will retain its title sponsorship of the Quicken Loans National this summer, the tournament outside Washington that is run by the Tiger Woods Foundation.