Mets list Matz as day to day, hope he won't miss next start

ATLANTA — The New York Mets have listed starting pitcher Steven Matz as day to day, hopeful he will not miss a turn in the rotation with a mild strain in his middle left finger.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Matz isn't expected to go on the disabled list.

Matz was injured while swinging the bat Tuesday in the top of the fourth. The bat flew out of his hand and pushed his middle finger far back. Though he doubled, the pain was too much for him to pitch the bottom half of the inning and he left the game.

Callaway said Matz's injury doesn't compare to Noah Syndergaard's, one that forced the ace to the disabled list on the same day with a strained ligament in his right index finger.