Winless in their first 5, Timbers now have won 6 straight

"We don't think about the past. I think that's key," Valeri said. "Think about the next game and prepare well and perform for 90 minutes and improving on things that will make us better."

MATCH OF THE WEEK: The Columbus Crew face Toronto FC in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference championship. The Reds advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 1-0 victory on aggregate.

This season, the Crew haven't been scored on in a club-record 495 minutes, capped by last Sunday's 0-0 draw with Sporting Kansas City. It was the fifth straight shutout for Crew goalkeeper Zach Steffen.

Meanwhile, the league's reigning champions are struggling with a 3-7-1 record this season, and they're coming off a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas. But they've also been dealing with an unusual number of injuries.

"There's a lot of games left, we have a great team, a team that can win on many days but the reality is we are letting games slip away from us too consistently," Reds captain Michael Bradley said. "We have to respond in a big way now in this next stretch."

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Crew won the first one 2-0 in Toronto.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Vancouver's Cristian Techera has been named the league's Player of the Week after scoring a hat trick in the Whitecaps' 3-3 draw with the New England Revolution last weekend.

It was the Uruguayan midfielder's first three-goal game in MLS.

US SOCCER BECKONS: Philadelphia Union sporting director Earnie Stewart will assume the new role of general manager for the U.S. men's national team, according to various reports.

One of his first duties will be to hire a new coach. Dave Sarachan has been interim coach since Bruce Arena stepped down following the Americans' failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Stewart, who was born in the Netherlands, has been with the Union for the past three seasons after serving as an executive for a pair of Dutch clubs.

A former midfielder, he made 101 appearances for the U.S. team. He also played for D.C. United as well as several Dutch teams.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press