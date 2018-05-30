Moustakas drives in 4 as Royals hold on for 11-8 victory

Kevin McCarthy (4-2), the fifth of seven Kansas City pitchers, retired all four batters he faced and earned the victory.

Kelvin Herrera protected the lead with a spotless ninth for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Twins rookie right-hander Fernando Romero (3-2) retired only five of the 15 batters he faced. Romero allowed eight runs and nine hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. His ERA jumped from 1.88 to 4.51.

Jay singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Jay finished May with a .368 average and leads the majors with 43 hits in the month.

ONE MORE OUT

Several Royals players began walking off the field in the fifth after turning a double play. The only problem was the inning was not over.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: RHP Aaron Slegers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He came in after Romero's early exit and allowed two runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Royals: RHP Trevor Oaks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He gave up three runs and five hits and a walk over 1 2/3 innings in his second big league appearance.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (fractured left toe) went back on the disabled list with the toe still impeding his game. ... RHP Ervin Santana (hand) was recalled from his minor league rehab assignment with swelling and having trouble gripping the ball. He will be re-examined.

Royals: RHP Blaine Boyer (strained back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Boyer was 2-0, but had an 11.76 ERA in 20 relief appearances.

"When he's right, he's a productive bullpen piece," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "From the beginning on, it's just been a struggle for him. He's been dealing with foot problems and with back problems and continuing to try to pitch through it. We got to the point, where the best thing is just get Blaine healthy because he can help us when he's healthy."

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi is the scheduled starter as the Twins open a four-game series with AL Central leader Cleveland at Target Field. RHP Shane Bieber will start for the Indians, making his big league debut.

Royals: They have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series Friday with Oakland. Kansas City RHP Ian Kennedy will start the series opener.

By The Associated Press