Call it a comeback: Serena Williams to 3rd Rd at French Open

Williams started yelling and pumping her fist after pretty much every point that went her way. It woke up Williams' game. Might have startled Barty, too. As big a hitter as Barty is in her own right, she is hardly in Williams' class — who is? — and never has been past the third round at a major tournament.

The 36-year-old American, who became a mother on Sept. 1, grabbed four consecutive games over a span of less than 15 minutes to lead 4-1 in the second set, which soon enough would be hers. She gained control of the third almost immediately, breaking to go ahead 2-1, then holding for 3-1.

After only three winners in the first set, she had 25 the rest of the way.

"When push came to shove, the real Serena came out. And that's one of her best assets: When her back is against the wall, the best comes out," Barty said. "And that happened early in the second, and early in the third again."

When Williams served out the victory with a backhand winner down the line, she raised both arms. In the stands, Mouratoglou, shook his fist.

"I felt like it's been a long way and a long journey, and I'm still getting there, you know. But I have been working really hard, for a really long time," said Williams, who is ranked 451st, 450 spots below her career high. "I just am hoping that every day I'm out there, every match I'm out there ... it will come together."

Next for Williams is a third-round match against 11th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany.

Get through that, and Williams would face either five-time major champion Maria Sharapova or 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova. Williams beat Pliskova's twin sister, Kristyna, in the first round in Paris.

There were, to be sure, plenty of other big names in action Wednesday, including victories for Sharapova, No. 1-ranked Simona Halep and 10-time men's champion Rafael Nadal.

But the 2018 French Open is, first and foremost, about Williams and her return to a Grand Slam stage.

"She's not quite at the level she was when she was at her best, but that's normal. That's expected," Barty said. "But her level when she's not quite on her best is still bloody good."

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press