Whitecaps need better defence against Rapids

Felipe said going a goal down changes the game plan.

"We have to be more calm in certain areas and absorb the pressure other teams are giving us," he said. "Most of the games this year we have been down and then you have to chase the game. You have to go away form your game plan a little bit."

Vancouver also needs to be better around the opposition net. During May, the Whitecaps led MLS with 75 scoring chances, according to Opta, the group that keeps league statistics. They also led the league in the category of big chances missed (12).

Robinson is confident the goals will come.

"I believe if we continue to go the way we are going, keep working, we will score five or six goals against someone," he said. "Just be patient."

Colorado started the season 2-1-2 but have then spiralled down the table with six consecutive defeats. Four of those losses have been by one goal.

"Our spirits are high," head coach Anthony Hudson told the Rapids website. "The players believe. We know the gap we have to make up.

"We've had a real tough period. We know they (Vancouver) are a real good team but a team we feel we can do well against."

———

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (4-5-5) AT COLORADO RAPIDS (2-7-2)

Friday, Dick's Sporting Goods Park

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: The Whitecaps will play their first game without centre back and team captain Kendall Waston, who has joined Costa Rica's World Cup team.

HENRY'S RETURN: Canadian centre back Doneil Henry is back with the Whitecaps have being loaned to Ottawa Fury FC of the USL. He will be in the mix to replace Waston.

HE'S NOT BACK: Several Whitecaps are on the limp. Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic (sprained knee) will miss his fifth game. Defender Marcel de Jong (hamstring) is listed as day-to-day. Striker Kei Kamara (undisclosed) is "touch and go."

ROCKY ROAD: The Whitecaps are 2-4-1 on the road this year.

COLORADO LOW: The Rapids have lost six straight games and are tied for last in the MLS Western Conference with Seattle with eight points. Colorado is 2-3-1 at home.

THE BUG REWARDED: Vancouver midfielder Cristian Techera, nicknamed The Bug, was named the MLS Player of the Week for scoring three goals in last Saturday 3-3 draw with New England.

By Jim Morris, The Canadian Press