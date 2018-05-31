Munoz's 3-run HR caps 5-run 9th, Cardinals beat Pirates 10-8

ST. LOUIS — Yairo Munoz hit a three-run, game-ending homer to cap St. Louis' five-run ninth inning and rally the Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Munoz ripped the first pitch from closer Felipe Vazquez (2-2) over the wall in centre field to give St. Louis its sixth walk-off win of the season.

Francisco Cervelli hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth to give the Pirates an 8-5 lead. However, Pittsburgh couldn't hold on and lost in St. Louis for the fifth straight time and 12th in the last 14.

Josh Bell also homered for the Pirates