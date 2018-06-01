Olympic gold medallist Hanyu to receive prestigious award

TOKYO — Two-time figure skating gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu will receive the People's Honor Award, the Japanese government announced on Friday.

Established in 1977, the natinoal award has been given to 25 individuals and one group for their achievements in sports, entertainment and culture.

Other Olympic gold medallists to have received the prestigious award are judoka Yasuhiro Yamashita, wrestlers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho and marathon runner Naoko Takahashi.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the presentation ceremony will be held on July 2 in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office.