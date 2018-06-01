5-set survivor Zverev living up to French Open billing

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski is the last Canadian remaining in the tournament. Dabrowski and Croatia's Mate Pavic were scheduled to play the French duo of Pauline Parmentier and Gregoire Barrere in first-round mixed doubles play later Friday.

One of the few lulls in Zverev's high-intensity match came when Dzumhur collided with a ball boy after winning the third set.

The chunky Bosnian and the ball boy were both looking skyward at a ball when they ran into each other. For a few anxious moments, the ball boy seemed hurt, lying on the dirt. But he picked himself up with Dzumhur's help, and play resumed.

After Zverev ran away with the first set, Dzumhur produced an array of deft drop shots to drag the lanky German to the net, where he was less effective.

Zverev, so relaxed early on that he laughed when he completely missed a service return, lost his air of confidence, swapping it for an increasingly grim look of determination. He won just 29 of 67 points he contested at the net and didn't appreciate Dzumhur's use of the short ball.

"The drop shots he was hitting were kind of ridiculous," he said.

Dzumhur had match point on Zverev's serve at 5-4 in the final set.

Zverev broke serve in the next game. This time, the Bosnian player's use of drop shots backfired. Having again forced Zverev to the net, he watched helplessly as his German rival volleyed a forehand past him.

Zverev then held serve to secure his spot in the fourth round, the second time he's got that far at a major. The first occasion was at Wimbledon last year.

He was also 0-7 against top 50 players at majors before beating the 29th-ranked Dzumhur.

"It was important to kind of see for myself that I can win back-to-back five-set matches," Zverev said. "That gives me a lot of confidence going deep into the fifth set, going long matches on this kind of surface, and knowing that I'm fit enough to last as long as I want."

Zverev has never been seeded as high as No. 2 at a major. It is the first time since the 2006 Australian Open that someone other than Nadal, Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray has been among the top two seeds at a major.

So far, he's living up to the billing.

By John Leicester, The Associated Press