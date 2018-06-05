Flamborough Dundas Fusion U13 girls earn success in Collingwood

The Flamborough Dundas Fusion U13 girls went undefeated in tournament play at the recent Collingwood Soccer Tournament.

Playing a total of five games in two days, the girls played outstanding soccer, and it was a 100 per cent team effort all the way through.

The squad opened up the tournament by defeating Cambridge 5-0 and tying Niagara Falls 0-0 — a game that was shortened due to lightning and thunder.

Knowing that goals against was the key factor in case of a tie between the top teams, the Fusion needed to keep the wins coming and the goals against at bay.