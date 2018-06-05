Flamborough Dundas Fusion U13 girls earn success in Collingwood

The Flamborough Dundas Fusion U13 girls went undefeated in tournament play at the recent Collingwood Soccer Tournament.
Playing a total of five games in two days, the girls played outstanding soccer, and it was a 100 per cent team effort all the way through.
The squad opened up the tournament by defeating Cambridge 5-0 and tying Niagara Falls 0-0 — a game that was shortened due to lightning and thunder.
Knowing that goals against was the key factor in case of a tie between the top teams, the Fusion needed to keep the wins coming and the goals against at bay.
The following day, they defeated rival Burlington Bayhawks 6-0 and went on to outscore Brampton 2-1.
Their efforts helped them move on to the final against undefeated Barrie. The Fusion came out strong scoring two goals in the first five minute, and held on for a 4-0 win.
"I couldn't be more proud of the girls. A total team effort — incredible defence, outstanding midfield, and scoring on all opportunities," said head coach Shaun Cooke. "This is a great start to our season."
